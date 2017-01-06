Community choir forms for MLK Day

Gorge area music lovers of all ages are invited to participate in a community-wide gospel choir to celebrate the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, Jan. 16.



The choir, under the leadership of local musician Tim Mayer, will participate in a celebration of Dr. King that will take place in Hood River at Riverside Community Church on the evening of Jan. 16 — the MLK holiday. The celebration, which will be preceded by workshops and a potluck dinner, is sponsored by Gorge Ecumenical Ministries.

Those interested in singing with the choir for the MLK event are invited to a rehearsal at Riverside Church on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.



The church is located at Fourth and State streets in Hood River. To learn more, contact Paul Thompson at paul@ copperwest.com or 541-490-1044.