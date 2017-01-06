Entertainment Update for Jan. 7

Vox plays house concert

Singer-songwriter Victoria Vox is in town Sunday, Jan. 15. “From the cover of Ukulele Magazine to the front page of The Wall Street Journal, Victoria Vox is making appearances everywhere—and rightly so. The artistry of her performances is both unique and endearing, captivating an incredibly diverse audience and drawing even the least musical of folks into her harmonious web.” Music starts at 7 p.m. 401 Montello, Hood River. More information call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.

‘Old Man’ author visits Jan. 17

Author Leif Whittaker is in Hood River for a book talk on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts (215 Cascade St., Hood River). Whittaker will be discussing his memoir “My Old Man and the Mountain.”

The book is an engaging and humorous story of what it was like to “grow up Whittaker” — the youngest son of Jim Whittaker and Dianne Roberts, in an extended family of accomplished climbers. This community event is free and open to the public.

World’s Finest in town Jan. 6

Portland’s Americana-Jamgrass band World's Finest will be in Hood River at the River City Saloon on Friday, Jan. 6.

“With a songwriting style rooted in Americana, the band banks on their ability to transcend genres of all kinds. String-centric and bluegrass-inspired compositions seamlessly transition into 3-dimensional psytrance, funk, and dub soundscapes, leaving their audience with a full circle experience of emotion and dance.”

River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

