Hood River News updates obituary policy

Funeral homes often submit obituaries, death notices and service announcements for the families they are assisting. Those submitted by family members are also accepted as follows:

Obituaries, death notices and service announcements must be publication-ready; the News may edit for AP style and grammar.

All-caps submissions will not be accepted.

Obituaries are $50 for the first 700 words, $100 over 700, and include up to two photos. Death notices and service announcements are free, and do not include a photo. All are additionally published on our website.

For our Wednesday edition, obituaries, death notices and service announcements must be received by 4 p.m. on Monday; for the Saturday edition, by 4 p.m. on Thursday; deadlines are subject to change with holiday editions.

Contact information must accompany all submissions. Prepayment is required.

The submitting party must approve all copy in person or via email before publication.