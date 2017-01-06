HR launches inaugural ‘Music Month’ in February

Hood River County Chamber of Commerce is declaring February 2017 “Hood River Music Month” and inviting Gorge-area nonprofits, educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, wineries, cideries and saloons to participate in the month-long festivities.

“February is a great month to shake off our collective cabin fever, and get out to both enjoy and learn about music,” said Mike Glover, CEO of the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, which will market Hood River Music Month to Gorge residents and visitors.

“We invite anyone who loves music to pick up their guitar, saxophone, harmonica or banjo and make some music, and to come enjoy all the music events, lectures and classes we anticipate being organized.”

Any Hood River/Columbia Gorge venue, nonprofit or educational institution is invited to join Hood River Music Month at no fee. Organizations need to post their event details by Jan. 12 at business. hoodriver.org/events/public-submission and gorgecurrent.com to be included in marketing materials. Venues with questions should contact the chamber at 541-386-2000.

The goal for the chamber is for 2017 to be the inaugural Hood River Music Month, and to have the event grow into a much bigger and longer signature event. The Hood River City Council has officially proclaimed February as Hood River Music Month.

“Music of all types is welcome — jazz, orchestral, rock, folk, country, bluegrass — you name it,” added Denise McCravey, owner of the Oak Street Hotel and member of the Hood River County Chamber’s Visitor Advisory Committee. “Educational programming during the day is also encouraged for families, kids and adults. If you want to host a class, please do.”

Several venues have already volunteered to participate, including Springhouse Cellar winery, which will kick off a new free music series in February, Hood Crest Winery, which will be hosting Tess Barr Band, and Slopeswell Cider Company who is hosting events throughout the month.

The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association will be featuring Gilbert and Sullivan's “Pirates of Penzance” February 9-12, and musician/author Blair Tindall (“Mozart in the Jungle”) will join the Sinfonietta Orchestra as oboe soloist in Mozart's “Concerto for Oboe,” plus Tchaikovsky's “Symphony No. 6 Pathetique” on Feb. 17 and 19 (tickets at the door and through brownpapertickets.

Other events currently scheduled in February:

Woody Guthrie’s Columbia River Songs & The Planned Promised Land in the Pacific Northwest (Feb. 15, 7 p.m.) — Gorge Owned welcomes KEXP DJ Greg Vandy, author of “26 Songs In 30 Days: Woody Guthrie’s Columbia River Songs & The Planned Promised Land,” for a lecture on the occasion of the Bonneville Power Administration’s commissioning Woody Guthrie to write songs extolling the benefits of public power, hydroelectricity, irrigation, and the Grand Coulee Dam. (Columbia Center for the Arts, www. columbiaarts.org/events/ sense-of-place-12).

MOsley WOtta & Third Seven (Feb. 25, 7 p.m.), Join Columbia Center for the Arts in welcoming two Bend musicians to the Theater. MOsley WOtta is a consummate creative; his works have been featured internationally as a speaker, performer, slam poet, visual artist, and educator for over a decade.

Third Seven is an experimental musician who is known for resonant cello, frequently adorned by piano, voice, unconventional percussion, and whatever other sounds seem right at the time.

Tickets are available at www.columbiaarts.org/events/potential- experimental. Cost is $20 for adults or $15 for students and seniors 62 and over. Tickets are also available at Waucoma Bookstore and in the CCA Gallery, 215 Cascade Ave in downtown Hood River.

Other traditional Hood River music venues will be hosting music for free or a nominal fee, including Double Mountain Brewery & Taproom, River City Saloon, Cebu Lounge at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, The Pines 1852, the Bingen Theatre, Griffin House and others.

