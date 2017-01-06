HRV ski team starts season with fun competition at Mt. Hood Meadows

The HRV ski team kicked off its season last weekend with a fun competition at the Kelsey Hewitt Memorial Race at the Stadium lift at Mt. Hood Meadows. This year’s roster consists of 37 athletes between the alpine and freestyle teams — 22 girls and 14 boys. The race results do not factor into Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association (OISRA) standings). HRV’s season gets underway in earnest Jan. 14 with a slalom race at Mt. Hood Meadows.

HRV giant slalom race results

Girls: Josie Petersen (2nd, combined two-run time of 53.58 seconds), Chloe Kurahara (3rd, 57.28), Sarah Hall (6th, 59.46), Mattea Schwab (Horizon Christian School, 7th, 59.99), Reed Bauer (8th, 60.16), Eva Jones (9th, 60.29), Paris Nunn (11th, 60.40), and Jesse Nunn (15th, 62.69).

Boys: Colin Howe (Columbia High School, 1st, 53.33), Chris McElwee, (2nd, 54.60), Oskar Anderson (4th, 55.98), Nash Levy (5th, 57.40), and Colson Zack (12th, 60.21).