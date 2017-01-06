Jail inmate, 34, dies at NORCOR

A 34-year-old inmate at the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facilities was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of Jan. 2 after being found unresponsive in his cell.

“We are investigating this as a natural death and not under suspicious circumstances,” said Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill.

He declined due to medical privacy laws to disclose if Justin Horrell, the deceased man, had an underlying health condition that might have caused his death.

Magill confirmed that Horrell was in his cell alone when he was found by a corrections deputy about 11:25 p.m. on Jan. 1.

“On duty staff performed CPR on Mr. Horrell until Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue arrived,” stated a press release from Administrative Lt. Dan Lindhorst of the regional jail. “Mr. Horrell was taken by ambulance to Mid-Columbia Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 12:28 a.m. on Jan. 2 by medical staff.”

Horrell, who resided in The Dalles, had reportedly been jailed about 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 on methamphetamine possession and delivery charges, and for a probation violation. He had a criminal history involving drug-related offenses.

“He complied with most of the [intake] screening process but refused medical screening and so was in observation,” said Bryan Brandenburg, director of the jail.

Magill said Horrell’s remains were transported to Portland on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for an autopsy to determine how he died.

“It generally takes a few weeks to get answers, especially if there is toxicology or other lab work to be done,” said the sheriff.

He said deaths in the regional jail are unusual. There was an inmate suicide in 2015 and, in 2013, accused murderer Roark David Smith, 53, died of a heart attack in his cell.

Smith, who had several chronic health conditions, had been set to go to trial for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbors, Patty Hong, 46, and her son, Randy Hong, 23, at their The Dalles home.