Sheriff Log, Dec. 18 to 31

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Dec. 18 — Hood River — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported. One driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for careless driving.

Dec. 18 — Avalon Drive, 3460 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

Dec. 24 — Hood River — Portland male arrested for the misdemeanor crime of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Dec. 27 — Pacific Avenue and Eighth Street —Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants, illegal stopping and refusing a breath test.

Dec. 30 — Highway 281 — Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash. A female was later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Dec. 31 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Dec. 29 — N.E. Riverview Drive, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Theft by fraud reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Dec. 28 — Highway 35 near Paasch Drive — Deputy investigated a single vehicle accident.

Dec. 28 — Tucker Road — Deputy investigated a two car traffic crash with injury.

Dec. 30 — Hood River — Deputies had a car towed that was blocking traffic.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Dec. 24 — Kirby Drive, 3900 block — Deputies assisted the Oregon State Police during a criminal investigation regarding a convicted felon attempting to purchase a firearm.

Dec. 30 — AGA Road, 3400 block — Female arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.

Dec. 31 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for disorderly conduct and two warrants issued from other Oregon counties.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Dec. 20 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Potential burglary report taken at a business.

Dec. 21 — Dee Highway, 3000 block — Theft I reported.

Dec. 25 — Cooper Spur Road, 10000 block — Burglary reported.

Dec. 25 — Post Canyon Road — Two adults were arrested for multiple charges, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and felony warrants.

Dec. 30 — Tucker Road, 900 block — Deputies took a report of theft from a local business.

Dec. 30 — Baseline Drive, 7900 block — Stolen bicycle reported.

Dec. 31 — Bell Street, 0-100 block — Theft reported.

Other:

Dec. 18 — Tucker Road, 1000 block — Deputies responded to a traffic complaint. Ultimately, one juvenile was cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol.

Dec. 22 —Baseline Drive, 4800 block — Found property reported.

Dec. 23 — Hood River — Found property reported.

Dec. 30 — TeaCup Lake SnoPark — Hood River County Sheriff Office was requested to assist in retrieving an injured cross country skier.