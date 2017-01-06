Sports Briefs for Jan. 7

Baseball benefit Feb. 4

The Hood River Valley High School baseball team will hold its fifth-annual silent auction Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks Club in downtown Hood River. This event is a fundraiser for the team. Cost per ticket is $25 and can be purchased from any HRV baseball player, or can be picked up at Windmaster Market.

County Forest Recreation Trail Committee meeting rescheduled

The Hood River County Forest Recreation Trail Committee meeting that was scheduled for Jan. 11 has been rescheduled due to a Forestry Department conflict. The meeting will now take place on Thursday, Jan. 26 and will be held in the Oregon State University Extension Service Center Conference Room. The OSU Extension Service Office Building is located at 2990 Experiment Station Drive (the road next to Your Rental and Party Center) in Hood River. The meeting will be from 5-7 p.m., approximately. For questions, contact Henry Buckalew, trails program coordinator, at 541-387-7089 (office) or 541-387-4295 (cell).