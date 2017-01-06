Support Sanctuary: City resolution makes the right statements

Council should ratify the Sanctuary City resolution when it meets on Monday.

The sanctuary proposal was first discussed at the Nov. 28 council meeting, and drew broad support from the community, though four citizens spoke against the idea. Further discussion was delayed from the Dec. 12 meeting until Jan. 9.

The resolution, modeled on one adopted last year by the City of San Francisco, addresses climate change, gender rights, women’s rights, and religious freedom. The key paragraph states, “Hood River is an inclusive city. We will not turn our back on the men and women from other countries who help make this city great, and who represent over one-third of our population. We endorse ORS 181A.820, the state law which forbids local jurisdictions from using their resources to enforce immigration law. Our Police are busy keeping our residents safe from criminals; they will not act as agents of or for federal immigration. We will continue to nurture a culture of trust between police and communities of color so all citizens feel safe in their neighborhoods …”

It further states, “We will not be bullied by threats to revoke our federal funding, nor will we sacrifice our values or members of our community for money, and be it further resolved, we condemn all hate crimes and hate speech. The values that we hold in our city are inclusive of all people. We will fight discrimination and recklessness in all its forms. We are committed to moving forward to together to maintain our city’s integrity and forward progress on issues we collectively value.”

The robustly-worded document speaks volumes about the values that communities should safeguard and elevate. If anything, this is a way of telling the Trump administration that draconian measures such as deportations and building of walls is the wrong approach. Adopting sanctuary status is not divisive; it is intended to bring us together.