WAAAM wins award

The Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (WAAAM) went up against nearly 9,000 destinations in Oregon and was voted the seventh best, based on visitor reviews. This prestigious rank came from the annual “100 Best Fan-Favorite Destinations” contest sponsored by Portland-based MEDIAmerica.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the results,” said Museum Director Judy Newman. “WAAAM’s wonderful volunteers really make our vast airplane and automobile collection stand out for visitors from all over the world.”

The “100 Best Fan-Favorite Destinations” rated places based on third party reviews from sites such as TripAdvisor and Yelp to rank destinations.

“Consumers have a high level of trust in online, third party reviews,” said Andrew Insinga, CEO of MEDIAmerica. “So for us to be able to crunch the data and compile a usable, valuable list of the best destinations in Oregon is exciting.”

The Columbia River Gorge was well represented in the contest with Hood River’s WAAAM ranking the highest in the region and seventh in the overall contest.