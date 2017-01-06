Weekly SOAR Citizenship classes start Jan. 13

The Hood River Library will be hosting SOAR (Sponsors Organized to Assist Refugees) citizenship classes on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Jan. 13 and running through April 28. The course will be conducted in intermediate level English.

Students will learn about all components of the U.S. naturalization interview and test. Topics include U.S. history, government, and English language instruction to prepare students for the “100 Questions” and English reading and writing components of the exam. This course is designed to prepare students to pass their U.S. naturalization test with confidence.

Preregistration is recommended but not required. For more information or to register, contact Angie Kelly at 503-384-2482 ext. 116. This program is free and open to the public.