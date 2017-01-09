Cancelations, delays for Monday, Jan. 9

• Hood River County School District closed.
• Horizon Christian School closed.
• Columbia Gorge Community College campuses in The Dalles and Hood River will be closed.
• Belmont Drive Head Start closed.
• Country Club Head Start closed.
• Parkdale Head Start closed.
• OCDC Head Start in Odell and The Dalles closed.
• Mid-Columbia Center for Living in Hood River and The Dalles will not open until 10:30 a.m.
• Aging in The Gorge Alliance meeting is cancelled. Contact
aginginthegorgealliance@gmail.com for rescheduling information.
• One Community Health in Hood River and The Dalles closed.
• Our Children's Place preschool is closed.
• The eight-week meditation workshop, slated to begin this evening at Bethel Congregational Church in White Salmon, has been postponed until next week.
• The Columbia River Gorge Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10, has been canceled.
• Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society monthly meeting, scheduled for January 14, has been canceled due to weather events.
