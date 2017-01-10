Death notices for Jan. 11: Larry Anderson, Berniece Hutson, Elizabeth Jackson, Christine Knight and Wayne Ryan

Larry Anderson
Larry Anderson passed away Jan. 9, 2017, at Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Larry was born Sept. 3, 1945, and was 71 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave,, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Berniece Hutson Berniece L. “Bunny” Hutson passed away Jan. 8, 2017, at Marquis Wilsonville Assisted Living in Wilsonville, Ore. Berniece was born Nov. 30, 1923, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Elizabeth Jackson
Elizabeth Anne Jackson, age 74, a resident of Wasco, Ore., passed away at home Jan. 7, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Christine Knight
Christine Kay Knight, age 58, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 5, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Wayne Ryan
Wayne Ryan, age 96, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 9, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
More like this story
- Death Notices for Jan. 7: Aaron Davis, Melvin Olmstead, Nellie Hjaltalin, Jean Thomas, Nicolas Gonzales and Marjorie Newbury
- Death notices for Jan. 4: Raymond Doty, Justin Horrell and Melford Albert
- Death notices for Nov. 9: Miriam Danner, James McGee, Virginia Ashley, Betty La Douceur, Elizabeth Serna, Elaine Crone, and Rene Denny
- Death notices for Nov. 2:
- Death Notices for Oct. 1: Jack Stone, Jack Stone, Viola Wells, and Gerald Culp
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment