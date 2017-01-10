Death notices for Jan. 11: Larry Anderson, Berniece Hutson, Elizabeth Jackson, Christine Knight and Wayne Ryan

Larry Anderson

Larry Anderson passed away Jan. 9, 2017, at Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Larry was born Sept. 3, 1945, and was 71 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave,, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Berniece Hutson Berniece L. “Bunny” Hutson passed away Jan. 8, 2017, at Marquis Wilsonville Assisted Living in Wilsonville, Ore. Berniece was born Nov. 30, 1923, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Elizabeth Jackson

Elizabeth Anne Jackson, age 74, a resident of Wasco, Ore., passed away at home Jan. 7, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Christine Knight

Christine Kay Knight, age 58, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 5, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Wayne Ryan

Wayne Ryan, age 96, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 9, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.