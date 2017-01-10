A note to readers

The weather affects peoples’ lives in many ways, including delivery of Wednesday's newspaper.
Because of the heavy snowfall it might mean this edition arrives late.
We ask readers’ patience this week in case your paper gets to you a day late. Our carriers are making every effort to bring your paper as early as possible, while remaining safe in their work.
