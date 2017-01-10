Service announcement for Jan. 11: Melvin Klein

Melvin Klein
Melvin Emmett Klein passed away Jan. 10, 2017, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Melvin was born Jan. 6, 1921, and was 96 years of age at the time of his passing. Service for Melvin will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Interment will follow at the Pine Grove Butte Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
