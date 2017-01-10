Service announcement for Jan. 11: Melvin Klein

Melvin Klein

Melvin Emmett Klein passed away Jan. 10, 2017, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Melvin was born Jan. 6, 1921, and was 96 years of age at the time of his passing. Service for Melvin will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Interment will follow at the Pine Grove Butte Cemetery.



