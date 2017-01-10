Weather impacts sports

Winter weather continues to impact sports in the Gorge. Here is a summary of recent schedule changes:

• HRV boys and girls basketball: Saturday’s game at Columbia High School and Tuesday’s contest against McLoughlin were both canceled.

• Horizon boys and girls basketball: Saturday’s game against Condon/Wheeler was rescheduled for Jan. 31.

• Swimming: Saturday’s invitational was canceled.

•Wrestling: Tuesday’s matches with Stevenson were canceled.

Look for updates on rescheduled games in upcoming editions.