Art of Community calls for artists for Third and State site

The next Art of Community call for artists is on.

Artists have until Feb. 28 to complete applications and bids in a City of Hood River-funded project to place a permanent piece of art at the city’s Bike Hub-Restroom facility at Third and State, built in 2014.

The project is open to all artists from the region. Artist teams are eligible to apply, including teams of artists from multiple disciplines.

Contact Kristen Godkin, Art of Community, at kristen@art-of-community.com or 541-490-2451 for details or if you would like to meet at the site to discuss the project. All submittals must be received by 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Artists must submit artist’s information, a resume, and 5-10 art samples of previously completed work, and/or a specific proposal for the Gorge Bike Hub site.

Images should be saved in JPG format (150 dpi at a minimum 5-by-7 - 2MB max) and titled: artist’s last name — artwork’s name.

Six communities along the Gorge have banded together to develop a system of Gorge Bike Hubs. The Bike Hubs are a network of welcome centers, information centers, trailheads and rest areas for travelers to encourage visitors to stage their trips from these communities’ central business cores, boosting economic development. Each city has developed a bike hub design unique to their community, sharing a logo and look, with a wayfinding map.

Hood River’s Gorge Bike Hub is located at the intersection of Third and State Street at the heart of a recently completed Urban Renewal project. To best reflect this unique place in the Gorge, the City of Hood River is commissioning an original Gorge Bike Hub art installation that captures the beauty, diversity and vibrancy of the community. A permanent piece of public art will further enhance the location creating a distinctive sense of place and memorable experience encouraging community dialogue and most importantly, accessible to everyone.

The budget of the project is $20,000, all inclusive, including but not limited to design, development, fabrication, delivery and installation as well as any necessary engineering. A plaque with details of the art, the artist, City of Hood River Urban Renewal Board and Art of Community will be included with the installation. The displayed work will be regionally promoted.

Responses to this “Call to Artists” will be managed and evaluated by a selection committee consisting of members of the Art of Community, a local public arts organization consisting of professional artists and administrators. Selection criteria to be used for consideration shall include, but not be limited to the following: artistic quality, context, compatibility with the site, appropriateness to the site, materials’ suitability and safety, public safety, environmental impact, media, diversity, and feasibility.

The selection panel will select one artist, piece or proposal, which will be submitted to the City of Hood River Urban Renewal Agency for final review and approval.

Project schedule (dates subject to change):

Feb. 28 — Response from artists due

March 13 — Artist/ artwork recommended to Hood River Urban Renewal Agency

March 14 — Selected artist notified of award

March 20 to April 7— Design work (3 weeks)