CCA featuring art by Lyle students

A group of Lyle Middle School students have their original artwork on display in the Hood River’s Columbia Center for the Arts, as part of the “Hero’s Journey” exhibition that began Friday, Jan. 6.

The project was a multi-disciplinary learning project combining skills from social studies, English, and art.

Art teacher Ann Scott, social studies teacher Joshua Farris and English teacher Eva Knowles collaborated on the project, and with CCA. Students also received artistic instruction from former Henkle Middle School art teacher Camille Hinman.

Students focused on a wide variety of heroes, including Michael Jordan, Franklin D. Roosevelt, women’s rights activist Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, and students’ own admired family members. They studied the meaning of “heroism” and “the hero’s journey,” did research on their chosen heroes, and finally turned their heroes into multimedia collages using text, images, and other hand drawn flourishes.

The arts center exhibition opened last Friday during Hood River’s monthly First Friday, and will run through Jan. 29. Their website asks, “Is there a difference between man and myth, or is each the reflection of the other? Explore the stories that define our lives through archetypal characters, cultural symbols, and dreams.

“These timeless stories guide us, anchor us and help us understand who we are and why we are here.”



This exhibition showcases exploration of the hero’s journey through the eyes of male artists from the region. Curated by artist Chas Martin, the show includes artists working in all 2- and 3-dimensional media.

Lyle School students will display their work in the Nook Gallery.

This student exhibition is sponsored by Middle Mountain Tax Service and Waucoma Books.

Lyle students whose work will be on display are:

Tristan Saunders, Savannah Schell, Nora Cloud, Junior Blazer, Zimmer Osborne, Alethea McMillin, Alexis Navarrete, Gabriella Senjejas, Kayla Watson, John Ziemann, Abraham Rosales, Alyssa Bliss, Aaron Smith, Anna Fergeson, Kyla Hovinghoff.

Details are available at www.columbiaarts.org/events/first-friday-opening-reception.