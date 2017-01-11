Closures and cancelations for Wednesday, Jan. 11

Hood River County School District sites are closed.

Horizon Christian School is closed.

All branches of the Hood River County Library District are closed.

The Jan. 13 opening reception has been postponed for photographer Peter Marbach’s “From Source To Sea” exhibit on the Columbia River at Oregon Historical Society in Portland; the exhibit will open Saturday, on schedule .

One Community Health is closed in Hood River and The Dalles.

Little Shredders Dental will be open from 1-4 p.m. today only.

Columbia Gorge Community College campuses in Hood River and The Dalles are closed.

OCDC Head Start in Odell and The Dalles closed Wednesday and Thursday; students return on Tuesday.

Belmont Drive Head Start closed.

Country Club Head Start/EHS closed.

Parkdale Head Start closed.

Learning Farm Pre-School closed.

Stadleman Fruit is closed.

Hood River County School District board meeting postponed to January 12 at 6:30 in the district office.

Hood River Garbage collection services will not take place today. Transfer station and office also closed.

Barb Ayers, Hood River County Emergency Manager, reports the following:

1) ODOT: I-84 reopened on Tuesday afternoon. Carry traction tires or chains on I-84.

Parts of Highway 14 and 35 require chains or traction tires.

2) State: offices closed in Hood River, Wasco, Gilliam, Wheeler, Crook, Jefferson, Deschutes, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah and Washington Counties closed.

For travel updates, stay tuned to www.tripcheck.com.