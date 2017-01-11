Entertainment update for Jan. 11

Vox plays house concert

Singer-songwriter Victoria Vox is in town Sunday, Jan. 15. “From the cover of Ukulele Magazine to the front page of The Wall Street Journal, Victoria Vox is making appearances everywhere — and rightly so. The artistry of her performances is both unique and endearing, captivating an incredibly diverse audience and drawing even the least musical of folks into her harmonious web.” Music starts at 7 p.m. 401 Montello, Hood River. For more information, call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.

Country Dance Jan. 14

The Mid-Columbia Folklore Society hosts the Second Saturday Country Dance on Jan. 14 from 7-9 p.m.

The dance caller will be Sue Baker and the band will be the Gorgettes.

Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages welcome. No partner required. Family friendly. All dances walked through first time. Enjoy an evening of country squares, contras, circle dances and a few waltzes.

The dance will be at the Rockford Grange, on Barrett Road, Hood River. $6 for members, $7 for non-members, $1 for youth 16 and under. Please bring treats for break time.

Rob Guidera at White Buffalo

Rob Guidera performs Thursday, Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m. Guidera, a guitarist, vocalist and writer, performs a delicate mix of rock, reggae and jazz. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

‘Community Forgotten’ opens

“A Community Forgotten: Uncovering the Story of The Dalles Chinatown” opens Saturday, Jan. 28 at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum, The Dalles. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost for dinner and program are $25, program only is $5. (Museum members receive $5 discount.) Reservations are required by Jan. 25. For more information, call 541-296-8600 x 201 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.



