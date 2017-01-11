Breaking News

Closures and cancelations for Wednesday, Jan. 11 January 11, 2017

I-84 reopens after night closure

TRUCKS park at the Hood River Waterfront Wednesday morning. Some drivers said they had been stuck since last night or the early hours of the morning while the highway was closed. It reopened Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The wait's over for drivers through the Gorge. Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Interstate 84 is again open between Hood River and Troutdale, exits 62 to 17. The road through the Columbia River Gorge was closed late Tuesday because of bad weather.

RICK BATIZ, a driver of a cookie-laden truck from Salt Lake City, Utah, makes the best of his down time with a Solstice pizza. Batiz had been in Hood River since about 5 a.m., waiting for I-84 to open so he could resume his route to Portland.

Dozens of truckers waited overnight, parked at the Hood River waterfront. A severe weather warning remains in place on I-84 and Highway 35. Chains are required for commercial vehicles on I-84.

