I-84 reopens after night closure

The wait's over for drivers through the Gorge. Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Interstate 84 is again open between Hood River and Troutdale, exits 62 to 17. The road through the Columbia River Gorge was closed late Tuesday because of bad weather.

Dozens of truckers waited overnight, parked at the Hood River waterfront. A severe weather warning remains in place on I-84 and Highway 35. Chains are required for commercial vehicles on I-84.