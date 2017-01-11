Letters to the Editor for Jan. 11

‘Sacred’

If you want to embrace our powerful corporate future, repeat 5,000 times: Taxes are evil, but profit is sacred.

David Warnock

Hood River

No ‘pay to play’

I don’t believe installing parking meters along the waterfront is a wise decision by the port/city for solving a “parking problem.” I don’t know anyone who is in favor of parking meters — not waterfront business owners, not local residents or tourists. The Columbia River is a public resource and the port cannot charge us to use it. So, has the port decided that since they can’t charge us for use of the water, they will charge us a fee to get to the water?

Families that want to take their kids to the waterfront playground or swim in the protected area of the river will now have to “pay to play.”

Here is an alternative idea for the port to consider: Abandon the idea of parking meters along the waterfront. Why not build a parking garage like other cities have done? I’m sure the money that the port has taken up for years from tolls on the bridge could be used for a parking garage. Looking for a place to build a garage? How ‘bout Lot 1? Easy access to the waterfront. And while you’re at it, take out the meters on Oak Street and provide a shuttle from the parking garage to Oak Street. It’s time for the port/city to start thinking beyond parking meters to solve a problem.

Leighton Hazlehurst

Hood River

Winter Storm

Housebound ‘till storm abates:

weight gains, thighs sighs, but

Hoodies can hide winter waists:

is spring too far behind?

Ted James

Hood River

Need plan

Republicans have promised to “repeal” Obamacare, but have yet to agree on what the “replacement” will look like. After six years of failing to agree on a detailed “replacement” plan, many of the 20 million people who have gained coverage under the ACA are worried.

As chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, our own Rep. Walden is at the pointy end of efforts to repeal Obamacare by cutting out the financial underpinning of the ACA. Under the budget resolution working through Congress, he would need to propose those cuts in the next few weeks.

Hospitals, insurers and health care experts are warning that “repeal” without “replacement” creates major risks to the entire healthcare system. Rather than rushing into an uncertain future, shouldn’t Congress show that they can actually agree on a “replacement” plan? One that actually provides affordable healthcare to the millions who currently rely on the ACA?

Republicans, including Rep. Walden need to remember the Pottery Barn rule: “You break it, you own it.”

Richard Davis

The Dalles

Visit Morrison

This New Year, resolve to visit Morrison Park on Wasco and 18th. It is a beautiful and unique natural open area. You’ll enjoy it. Even in the snow!



Its grassy open areas are populated with Garry oaks, also known as Oregon white oaks, or Oregon oaks — the only native oak in this area. Garry oak woodlands are a critical habitat for a number of plants and animals. This is the only city park with a woodland like this. In it you will find a small stream, ferns and mosses, and rock outcroppings that attract a wide assortment of animals and birds, even humming birds!

Don’t wait too long for your visit, though. The city has submitted a proposal to the planning commission to rezone this natural jewel for an affordable housing project of more than 100 apartments. If approved, Morrison Park will be destroyed.



The city may offer a “compromise” proposal — fewer apartments in combination with a park. Unimaginable. Picture, if you can, the 39-unit Hood River Crossing apartment complex on Cascade Ave., with its parking lot and traffic in the middle of this small five-acre park. It would eliminate this beautiful woodland and habitat, one of the few parks in the city.

Save Morrison Park. It is your park and you have a voice in this. Please write a statement to the city urging them to reject this rezone. You can email it to cindy@ci.hood-river.or.us. Jan. 30 is the deadline. It is simple to do and important. To save this treasure, go to the city planning commission meeting on Feb. 6 and urge them to reject this rezone.



Visit the website we are creating, www.HoodRiverParks.com, to get the latest information, dates and deadlines. There will also be photos of Morrison Park you will enjoy that were taken this fall.

Lawrence Jones

Hood River

No to sanctuary

Your editorial of Jan. 7, “Support Sanctuary,” requires a response. I think that making Hood River a sanctuary city would be a mistake for the following reasons:

Apparently, climate change would be addressed. Climate has always changed and is minimally influenced by mankind. Solar activity does seem to be the major factor for climate change. Being a sanctuary city or not has no effect on climate. I agree that we should not turn our backs on men and women here from other countries, but they should be here legally. Local resources should be used to enforce immigration law. Our country has the right and responsibility to decide who will and who won’t enter our nation. Federal funding should be revoked to sanctuary cities. Why should funds be given to cities who thumb their noses at U.S. law? Deportations of felons should be automatic. More stringent measures should be taken for illegal reentries of everyone. Consider the case of Kathryn Steinly in San Francisco, who was shot and killed by an illegal alien, Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, who had been deported five times. A wall would be a great help to prevent the huge influx of people entering our country illegally.

The decision whether Hood River should be a sanctuary city is too serious a matter that should not be determined by the handful of people on the city council. If the issue is seriously considered, it should be made by the citizens of the Hood River area.

Donald Rose, MD

Hood River

Get a Fresh Start

If you are looking for a good place to enjoy a delicious, moderately priced breakfast on a Friday or Saturday morning, consider Fresh Start at the Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River. Fresh Start offers a variety of items and a view of the Columbia River, all at a modest cost. The tables seat eight so you can invite family and/or friends to join you or just enjoy a good breakfast alone. Learn more about the Fresh Start Culinary Program and check out the menu by Googling Fresh Start Hood River, or just come to the Pioneer Room at Riverside Community Church anytime between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m.

I have enjoyed breakfast at Fresh Start several times and intend to return again soon.

Ruth Tsu

Hood River

Stuttering relief

For many people, ringing in the New Year brings hope and joyful anticipation. But for those who struggle with stuttering, the old fears of speaking and being teased remain the same — year after year. Many of your readers don’t know that help for stuttering is available from so many places.

Trusted information on stuttering is available at your local public library. Public schools have speech counselors, and children are entitled to free evaluation and help by law. Seek out a speech-language pathologists in your area trained in helping those who stutter. Universities often offer speech clinics. Finally, the internet can be wonderful resource on stuttering — with free books, videos, and reference materials. Visit our website as a starting point: www.StutteringHelp.org.

Make 2017 the year you find the help you and your family need.

Jane Fraser, President

The Stuttering Foundation

Memphis, Tenn.