Police log, Dec. 26 to Jan. 1

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Dec. 31 — Hood River — Female arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving, giving false information to a police officer, failure to carry and present, an outstanding warrant from Multnomah County, and unlawful possession of heroin.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Dec. 29 — Fourth Street, 100 block — Hood River resident reported damage done to a vehicle.

Dec. 30 — E. Port Marina Drive, 700 block — Hood River transient arrested for trespassing at a local office.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Dec. 31 — Hood River — Fairview, Ore., resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.

Jan. 1 — 12th Street, 800 block — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in relation to a single car motor vehicle crash at the intersection of May and 12th streets.

Jan. 1 — Hood River — Bingen resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Dec. 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Counterfeit currency reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Dec. 27 — Hood River — Officer issued a parking ticket for an expired meter. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was on the tow list for unpaid parking tickets. The vehicle was impounded.

Dec. 27 — 13th Street — Officer responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Dec. 30 — Wasco Street, 2400 block — Theft reported.

Jan. 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Traffic crash reported.

Jan. 1 — Ninth and Oak — Hit and run reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Dec. 30 — Cascade Avenue, 200 block — Officer dispatched to a local bar after a female reported her boyfriend had been assaulted. During the investigation of the incident, a Mosier resident was arrested for a probation violation. The subject was lodged at NORCOR. The suspect of the assault was not located and the victim did not want to press charges.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Dec. 26 — Fourth Street, 0-100 block — Stolen vehicle reported. It was later recovered.

Dec. 29 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer dispatched to a theft.

Dec. 30 — Eugene Street, 2100 block — Resident reported returning home after work to find his vehicle had been stolen. In a related sheriff’s office incident, the female driver of that vehicle had been arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Dec. 31 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Theft from a store reported.

Other:

Dec. 27 — 13th Street — Officer did a welfare check on a resident.