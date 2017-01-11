Sastrugi on the slopes

A snowboarder cuts around wind-affected sastrugi snow Friday afternoon underneath the Cascade Express lift at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort. High winds forced the closure of lifts at Mount Hood resorts last Wednesday, but operations quickly resumed. Like the Gorge, Meadows has been getting hammered with snow to the delight of skiers and snowboarders. As of Tuesday morning, the resort boasted 20 inches of fresh in the past 48 hours, taking Meadows’ year-to-date total to 243 inches. The resort averages 430 inches a season.