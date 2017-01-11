Sheriff log, Dec. 18 to Jan. 7

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Jan. 3 — Sheridan Court — Female arrested for criminal trespass I, harassment and resisting arrest. She was lodged at NORCOR.

Jan. 7 — Eastside Road — Male arrested for domestic assault IV, strangulation and interfering with making a police report.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Jan. 3 — Bear Ridge Road, 2800 block — Identity theft reported.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Dec. 25 — Post Canyon Road — Two adults were arrested for multiple charges, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and felony warrants.

Dec. 30 — Tucker Road, 900 block — Deputies took a report of theft from a local business.

Dec. 30 — Baseline Drive, 7900 block — Stolen bicycle reported.

Dec. 31 — Bell Street, 0-100 block — Theft reported.

Other:

Dec. 18 — Tucker Road, 1000 block — Deputies responded to a traffic complaint. Ultimately, one juvenile was cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol.

Dec. 22 —Baseline Drive, 4800 block — Found property reported.

Dec. 23 — Hood River — Found property reported.

Dec. 30 — TeaCup Lake SnoPark — Hood River County Sheriff Office was requested to assist in retrieving an injured cross country skier.

Jan. 3 — Parkdale — Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol located an out of bounds skier.

Jan. 7 — Portway Avenue, 700 block — Found property reported.