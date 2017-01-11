Winter music festival Jan. 20

Music Festival of the Gorge is going to put on a winter event called WinterFoG (Winter Festival of the Gorge) at the Underground Music Station in Hood River on Friday, Jan. 20. The event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight and will feature youth bands that are associated with The Underground Music Station from 6-7:30 p.m.
The youth bands will be followed by consecutive sets of music from Feed The Dogg, The Groove Cabin (formerly known as Cripple Hop) and finally, Matt Klee’s band Kleevage
There will be food and drink available. For more details visit the Music Festival of the Gorge page on Facebook.
