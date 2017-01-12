Chains required on I-84 Thursday

Chains are required on I-84 from Hood River to Troutdale. Traction tires are allowed in place of chains on vehicles under 10,000 pounds and not towing. Vehicles towing must use chains. The western and central Columbia Gorge are under a severe weather hazard notice.
