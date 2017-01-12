0

Chains required on I-84 Thursday

Interstate 84 at Hood River

Photo by Patrick Mulvihill
Interstate 84 at Hood River

As of Thursday, January 12, 2017

photo

Photo by Patrick Mulvihill

Chains wrapped around a semi-truck's tires in Hood River.

Chains are required on I-84 from Hood River to Troutdale. Traction tires are allowed in place of chains on vehicles under 10,000 pounds and not towing. Vehicles towing must use chains. The western and central Columbia Gorge are under a severe weather hazard notice.

