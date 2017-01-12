0

Closures and cancelations for Thursday, Jan. 12:

As of Thursday, January 12, 2017

Columbia Gorge Community College classes are cancelled today, Thursday.

Hood River County School District is on a two-hour delay today.

Hood River Library has returned to regular hours.

