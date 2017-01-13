Death Notices for Jan. 14: Doris Fogle, Kenneth Kloster, Jean McNamar, Leorna Anderson and Edgar Justesen

Doris Fogle

Doris Mae Fogle passed away Jan. 8, 2017, in Wenatchee, Wash. She was born on Aug. 22, 1929, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Kenneth Kloster

Kenneth D. Kloster, age 87, a resident of White Salmon, Wash., passed away Jan. 12, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Jean McNamar

Jean McNamar passed away Jan. 12, 2017, at a care center in in Coos Bay, Ore. Services are pending, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Leorna Anderson

Leorna Anderson passed away Jan. 12, 2017, in The Dalles, Ore. Leorna was born March 22, 1922 and was 94 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Edgar Justesen

Edgar Leigh Justesen, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, passed away Jan. 11, 2017, at a local hospital. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.