House fire burning on Tucker Road Friday afternoon

A house fire is burning on Tucker Road in south Hood River, near Blackburn Road and the Eagles Lodge 2150, north of the bridge. The fire is "defensive" at the moment, Hood River Fire reports, and the home is a "total loss." Agencies responded to the scene at about 12:45 p.m. Friday. No one is reportedly inside the building. We will update this story as news comes in.
