Service Announcement for Jan. 14: David Dorzab

David Dorzab

David Victor Dorzab, Sr., passed away Jan. 11, 2017, at his residence in Hood River, Ore. David was born Oct. 6, 1944, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing.

Services are as follows: 4-6 p.m., Jan. 14 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, viewing and a time for friends to visit with family; 11 a.m., Jan. 16 at Odell First Baptist Church.

A graveside service will follow when weather permits.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.