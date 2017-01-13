‘Connecting Past to Future’: Tribal liaison Paul Lumley speaks about issues, crises facing tribes along the river

Speaker Paul Lumley will share the history of tribal fishing rights, salmon restoration initiatives, the economic impact of tribal commercial fisheries, and recent actions taken to address the tribal housing crisis along the river on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Columbia Center for the Arts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the lecture begins at 7 p.m.

Gorge Owned’s (GO!) Sense of Place is an annual lecture series that seeks to foster a deeper understanding of and connection to the landscape and one another. Cost is a $5-10 suggested donation.

Sense of Place Lecture Series: Jan. 18 at Arts Center

The Columbia River system is the lifeblood of the tribes. Since time immemorial, the water, salmon, game, roots, and berries — the sacred first foods — have sustained the health, spirit, and cultures of the tribes. So fundamental was this connection to the land that when the Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs, and Nez Perce tribes entered into treaties with the United States in 1855, they specifically included language to ensure that they could continue to fish, hunt, and gather their first foods. In these modern times, the tribes have continued to work diligently to protect the salmon and the natural resources that the salmon require.

Lumley is currently the Executive Director of Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA) in Portland. He spent 17 years with Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission (CRITFC), working on biological issues relating to U.S. v. Oregon and the Pacific Northwest Electric Power Planning and Conservation Act. From 2004-2009, Lumley was the Senior Tribal Liaison for the U.S. Department of Defense and also the Executive Director of the National American Indian Housing Council, representing tribal housing nationally. Lumley returned to CRITFC as the Executive Director from 2009-2016. The organization is dedicated to restoring the salmon runs to their historical range and protecting the tribes’ treaty-reserved fishing rights.

In recent years, he has worked to address many social issues affecting the tribal community, especially the tribal housing crisis along the Columbia River. Lumley has also played an integral role in the process to modernize the Columbia River Treaty and addressed issues related to fossil fuel transportation through the Columbia River Gorge.