Entertainment Update for Jan. 14

Tillinghast at TL Country Inn

Richard and Tova Tillinghast will be putting on a show Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Trout Lake Country Inn. Show starts at 8 p.m. Trout Lake Country Inn, 15 Guler Road, Trout Lake, Wash.; 509-395-3667.

Daredevils play ‘80s Ski Party

On Friday, Jan. 20, it’s live solo performances from Hood River songwriters Doug Stepina (of Antonyms) and Violet Montenegro. Back to back sets begin at 8 p.m. at Solera Brewery. No cover; 21 and over.

Join Solera Brewery for the annual ‘80s ski party — wear your best ‘80s gear and come rock out with local favorites the Greenneck Daredevils on Saturday, Jan. 28. Music starts at 8 p.m. No minors permitted. Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Dr., Parkdale; 541-352-5500.

Stages Salons returns Jan. 19

The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents “Ballads of love, fascination, duty and death” as the Stages Salon topic this month, held at Stave and Stone on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. More info at gorgeorchestra.org. Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

3Speed Trio at Moth

3Speed Trio is playing their first gig of the year at The Moth Lounge on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 7-10 p.m. Sources say, “The weather is supposed to cooperate, and if you’re looking to beat cabin fever, come join us!” The Moth Lounge, 105 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-7600.

‘Death Cafe’ returns Jan. 25

The Hood River Library will host its ninth Death Café on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

At a Death Café, people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death. The objective is to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives.

This Death Café is being organized as part of a discussion series on death, dying and end-of-life issues sponsored by the Hood River Library. Check the Hood River Library website for future events. This program is free and open to the public.

Jazz Collective Jan. 15

Don't miss this Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s concert featuring the Gorge Jazz Collective Big Band along with local favorites the Hapa Hillbillies, Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Wy’east Performing Arts Center. Tickets $10 at the door.

