Looking for winter work, these three May Street students used a snow day off from school on Wednesday to drum up some snow shoveling business. From left are Grant Hardy, 11, Massimo Blanco, 11, and Sawyer Clement, 10. How did they get the idea? Said Massimo, “My Dad.” Sawyer added, “I just want to earn some money.” Look for more scenes of people dealing with the weather, and other images of snow, ice and cold, in a full-page-plus “Freeze Frames” collage in the Kaleidoscope section in the Jan. 18 edition. Readers have sent us plenty of “cool” shots that combine to celebrate the six-week streak of snow-bound conditions.