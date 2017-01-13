Hoop Shoot Winners

Area youth participated in the annual Knights of Columbus free throw contest, held in conjunction with Cody Kunigel’s holiday basketball camp Dec. 3. Pictured from left to right are the division winners: Front row: Grace Rowan (age 9 girls winner), Casey Beaman (age 11 girls), Mason Bates (age 10 boys), Talon Britt (age 8 boys), Noah Connor (age 11 boys). Back row: Robert Rowan (age 12 boys), Marina Castaneda (age 10 girls), Emilio Castaneda (age 14 boys), Talon Achziger (age 13 boys), Hannah Polkinghorn (age 12 girls), Isaiah Connor (age 9 boys). These athletes will advance to the district competition at Wy’east Middle School Feb. 12.
