Maryhill Museum re-opens for the season March 15

Maryhill Museum of Art will re-open for the season on March 15 with a special exhibition featuring recent additions to the museum’s collection.

The exhibition, “Something for Everyone: New Treasures from the Permanent Collection,” features works added to the museum’s holdings since 2010, including Romanian folk clothing, American Indian baskets and beadwork, medieval illuminated manuscripts, art glass, and sculpture, paintings and prints by Northwest artists Lillian Pitt, Rick Bartow and Betty LaDuke.

A season opening celebration will be held on Saturday, March 18. From 2 to 5 p.m., visitors are invited to take part in guided gallery talks, along with roof-top tours of the museum and its recent stucco restoration. These activities are free with museum admission.

SPECIAL EXHBITIONS

“Something for Everyone: New Treasures from the Permanent Collection.”

The genesis of Maryhill Museum of Art’s permanent collection was a gift from Queen Marie of Romania during her 1926 visit to dedicate the museum. Since that time, the collection has expanded tremendously, with particular growth since 2010.



Théâtre de la Mode

A new rotation of Théâtre de la Mode sets and their accompanying fashion mannequins will go on view in 2017: Jean Cocteau’s “My Wife is a Witch,” Jean Saint Martin’s “Paris Sketch” and Anne Surger’s “Street Scene.”

Ancient Greek Ceramics from the Permanent Collection

In 1926, Queen Marie of Romania’s oldest daughter, Elisabetha, the former Queen Consort of Greece, gave to Maryhill Museum of Art a collection of terracotta Tanagra figures and ancient Greek pottery vessels. Tanagras are figurines that were rediscovered near the Beotian town of Tanagra, (central Greece) in the 1870s.

Maryhill Favorites: The Western Experience

Paintings, photographs and sculptures from Maryhill’s collection showing all aspects of the American West, including cowboy, Indian, wildlife and Western landscape subjects. Featured artists include Edward Curtis, John Fery, Alfred Lenz, Eanger Irving Couse, Edward Burns Quigley and Charles Marion Russell.

Sam Hill

Black and white prints showing both construction photos of the highway and early scenic views of the Columbia River Gorge. Most of the images are drawn from Sam Hill’s personal photo collection, which is housed at Maryhill Museum of Art.

Native American Gallery Update

The museum’s Native People of North America gallery will see another update in 2017, with the installation of newly acquired textiles, beadwork and pottery from Apache, Navajo and Pueblo Indians.