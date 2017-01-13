MLK Day events in Hood River Monday

Gorge residents are invited to celebrate the life, work and dreams of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, Jan. 16, 3-7:30 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State streets in downtown Hood River.

Also, Six Rivers Mediation Center of Hood River provides a drop-in event, “Having Tough Conversations in Challenging Times,” noon to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Monday, at the Hood River Library.

The workshop will focus on communication tools to help participants deepen their undertstanding of, and identify common ground with those who have different perspectives, opinions and experiences.

Adults and children 14 and up are invited to attend. The event is free, but donations are accepted to help Six Rivers, a registered non-profit.

Jan. 16 is a federal holiday, meaning schools, banks, the post office, and most public offices will be closed.

The theme of this year’s celebration at Riverside, sponsored by Gorge Ecumenical Ministries, is “The Dreams of Martin Luther King Jr. Live On: Building a Community with Justice for All.” Childcare will be provided. The celebration is free of charge and open to the public.

This year’s event will include:

3-4 p.m. — Interactive workshops: “Raising Racially Just Children” with Megan Winn, and “Immigration 101: Myths and Realities” with attorney MariRuth Petzing.

4:15-5:15 p.m. — Workshops: “The Legacy and Lessons of Internment” led by Maija and Niko Yasui, and Kendra Wilkins, “Know Your Rights,” an update on immigration issues (in Spanish) by attorney Petzing, and “Climate Action in Times of Political Distress,” presented by members of the Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network.

5:15 p.m. — Potluck dinner

6:30 p.m. — Celebration of Martin Luther King, featuring music by members of Grupo Antifaz and a community-wide gospel choir directed by local musician Tim Mayer. Anyone interested in being a part of the choir is invited to contact Paul Thompson at paul@copperwest.com.

Donations will be accepted to support GEM’s social and environmental justice work in the Gorge. For further information call 541-386-1412.