0

Oath of office

Mayor Paul Blackburn, elected to a second term in the November General Election, takes the oath of office Monday prior to the City Council meeting. Looking on is the council’s newest member, Megan Saunders, who also took the oath from Judge Will Carey

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
Mayor Paul Blackburn, elected to a second term in the November General Election, takes the oath of office Monday prior to the City Council meeting. Looking on is the council’s newest member, Megan Saunders, who also took the oath from Judge Will Carey

As of Friday, January 13, 2017

Mayor Paul Blackburn, elected to a second term in the November General Election, takes the oath of office Monday prior to the City Council meeting. Looking on is the council’s newest member, Megan Saunders, who also took the oath from Judge Will Carey.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)