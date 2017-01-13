Police Log, Jan. 2 to 8

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Jan. 2 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Aurora, Ore., resident arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a parole violation detainer, and lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Jan. 2 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Hood River juvenile cited for trespass.

Jan. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male transient arrested from a local store for disorderly conduct.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Jan. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Officer responded to a non-injury traffic crash.

Jan. 4 — 12th Street, 1600 block — While pulling into a coffee shop, an officer slid on ice and struck a guardrail at 2-3 miles per hour.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Jan. 3 — Belmont Avenue, 1500 block — Male arrested on a failure to appear warrant from Hood River County.

Jan. 3 — 13th Street, 200 block — Hood River male arrested for a parole and probation detainer.

Jan. 4 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hood River resident was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Jan. 3 — Wilson Street, 900 block — Hood River resident arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, probation violation and theft II.

Jan. 4 — E. Montello Avenue, 0-100 block — Officer responded to a report of a vehicle being stolen sometime overnight. The vehicle was later located in a parking lot in Hood River.

Jan. 4 — Brookside Drive, 1300 block — Theft of a coat reported.

Jan. 5 — Prospect Avenue, 700 block — Officer took a stolen vehicle report from a Hood River resident. It was later recovered in The Dalles by the Oregon State Police.

Jan. 5 — N. First Street, 100 block — Gas station reported the theft of gas.

Jan. 5 — 11th Street, 400 block — Officer contacted warming shelter regarding damage to a church.