Sports briefs for Jan. 14

Rotary Ski Night Jan. 16

The annual Rotary Ski Night returns Monday, Jan. 16 at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort from 2-9 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance online or $20 day-of at Meadows. The event serves as “a fundraiser for local scholarships and community needs.” For more information or to purchase tickets, go to skihood.com/schedule-events/january1/rotary-night.

Update to Paulina Finn quadruple-double story Paulina Finn achieved a rare quadruple-double in Horizon Christian’s Big Sky Conference debut last Friday. We wrote about it in the Jan. 11 issue, but did not receive Finn’s comments until after deadline. We’ve included her comments about the quadruple-double below and have updated the online version of the story to incorporate those comments.

“I thought it was awesome, it’s a big accomplishment for me and my team. I couldn’t have gotten that great opportunity without teammates rebounding, hustling, passing me the ball, and being all-around ready for the game. I didn’t know I had a quadruple double until my coach had told me; I thought I would get a double-double, but a quadruple-double was amazing for me to hear. I think it was the overall focus of everyone working together as a team — not one person doing it all and getting credit for it. We have worked hard to become the team we have been — everyone found the open person, we moved the ball well and were patient, which was a key to getting the shots we wanted.”