Weather alert: warming, heavy rains could cause damage

Weekend weather will bring cold temperatures and little or no precipitation, but what The National Weather Service predicts next week is warmer temperatures (40s and low-50s) and extensive rain, 100 percent chance on Tuesday and Wednesday, with five inches expected in the west Gorge.

As Temira Leital wrote Friday on Facebook page Columbia Gorge Travel, “If we do see 5-10 inches of rain in a few days … all that snow on your roof and carport and deck and boat, etc., will get very, very heavy, causing all sorts of damage. I’m going to recommend you start clearing low-angle roofs now, just in case.” Leital also noted that avalanche conditions are a concern, especially on north-facing slopes. She witnessed a small one along Interstate 84 near Mosier, where an apparent weak layer of snow gave way to new, heavier snow. When heavy snow and rainfall adds weight to weak layers on mountains and other steep slopes, avalanches can occur.