Eighty or so people gathered at Second and State streets early Monday afternoon to support retention of the Affordable Care Act.
At top, rally participants line the side of the street. Participants create signs and write testimonials to be read aloud, far left. At left, Dr. Kristin Dillon, a Hood River physician and director of the Columbia Gorge Coordinated Care Organization, was among those speaking against Republicans’ plans to do away with the law, aka Obamacare. Below left, organizers Bonnie New, with microphone, and Fran Finney.
