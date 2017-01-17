The Ale List: Brewers in Gorge fest showcases local ales

It was not Hood River’s first beer fest.

But it was the first for Breweries of the Gorge, and organizers declared Saturday’s Holiday Hangover Beer Fest a success, despite cold weather and persistent snow on the ground.

Anneke Ayers of B.I.G., the coalition of 12 breweries stretching from Washougal to The Dalles, said about 200 people attended Saturday’s noon to 8 p.m. event at Hood River Elks Lodge.

Locals, including members of the Fogle family (photo at left) and visitors from Portland and Tacoma sampled Gorge beers using old-school fruit jars with 4- and 8-ounce pour lines, rather than goblets or cylindrical vessels typically issued for tastings at beer festivals. (The days of plastic-mugs-with-handles seem to be in the past, gratefully.)

Visiting with his wife, Shannon, Toby Shinn of Estacada (photo above) frequently comes to Skamania County on business and never misses the chance to sample Backwoods Brewery in Carson, one of the 12 members of BIG.

“This is my birthday weekend,” Toby said, “so we started at Backwoods last night, came here today, and we’ll stay at Balch Hotel in Dufur.”

Music, sponsored by Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, was from DJ Magnetwork and one-man band McDougall of Vancouver, Wash. Outside, Taqueria El Riconcito and Solstice Mobile Pizza provided the eats.

Drinkers could choose from more than 32 beers, and Logsdon’s Wilde Appel cider; two stand-outs (of the five I had time to enjoy) were 54-40 Brewing Company’s (Washougal) “To Bavaria With Love” Marzen and Freebridge Brewing’s (The Dalles) Double IPA.

Freebridge’s Steve Light (photo below) also rolled out his Villie’s Weizenbock, and when asked why it had that name, he said it was for his dog, Willie, but the beer is spelled with a V as a small pronunciation lesson: in German, the W is pronounced like a V.

Give Light credit for one of the day’s more arresting beer names: Suicide Grade IPA (the double), named for a precipitous, and historic track south of Wasco, near the family ranch of his wife, Laurie.

The festival was built around 12 “special pours” at half- to one-hour increments. The special pours, in order:

Backwoods Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout

Big Horse and Logsdon Farmhouse Big Log American adjunct ale

Double Mountain Killer Red IPA

Four-way collaboration Menage A Quad, from Everybody’s, Big Horse, Logsdon and Thunder Island

Full Sail Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout

Logsdon Farmhouse Cerasus barrel aged Flanders Red

PFriem Family Brewers Brett Trois Pale Ale

Solera Brewery “Pickled in Parkdale” American sour ale

Thunder Island Brewing Company Whistle Punk vanilla imperial porter

Walking Man Brewing 2013 Milliped Red imperial red ale