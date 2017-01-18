Cancelations for Wednesday, Jan. 18

UPDATE: The Columbia River Gorge Regional Economic Development Strategy Meeting scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 has been canceled due to weather conditions. The next scheduled meeting is set for Jan. 26.

UPDATE: Insitu facilities in the Gorge are closed today.

Columbia Area Transit closed, except for Hood River dialysis run.

CentrePoint Community Bank closed.

UPDATE: Parkdale Mt. Hood Senior Meal program, Mt. Hood Towne Hall, will be closed Thursday, Jan. 19.

UPDATE: DMV offices along the Gorge have been closed due to weather and road conditions for Jan. 18, including those in Hood River and The Dalles.

UPDATE: Hood River and Wasco County Circuit Courts are closed.

Hood River Valley Parks & Recreation District meeting has been rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.

Port of Hood River office closed.

Hood River Ranger District office closed.

FISH Food Bank closed.

Tum-A-Lum Lumber closed.

Krieg Millwork closed.

Hood River Alpine Veterinary Hospital closed except for emergencies.

UPDATE: The Hood River Aquatic Center is closed due to icy conditions. Check their website or Facebook page for further updates.

UPDATE: Gorge Owned’s Sense of Place event, “Connecting Our Past to Our Future: Tribal Life Along the River” with Paul Lumley, has been canceled for Jan. 18 and rescheduled for Feb. 1, 7 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts.

Columbia Gorge Community College campuses closed in both Hood River and The Dalles.

Hood River County School District is closed.

Horizon Christian School is closed.

OCDC Head Start in Odell and The Dalles is closed.

Belmont, Parkdale, Country Club Head Starts all closed.

Blossoms Bilingual Preschool is closed.

Learning Farm Preschool is closed.

All Hood River County Library branches are closed.

Duckwall Pooley packing crews will not work today; no office staff; shipping starts at 9 a.m.

Stadelman Fruit will not be packing today.

Diamond Fruit Central and Odell Packing closed today; crews report at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Hood River Valley Christian Church thrift shop is closed.

Hood River Valley Adult Center is closed.

State offices in Hood River are closed.

One Community Health in Hood River and The Dalles closed.

Hood River County offices will open at 10 a.m.