Dedicated Delivery: In this tough winter, let your carrier know you care

Thank you for the continued dedication of our newspaper delivery crew. The Hood River News contracts with carrier and motor route drivers in both Oregon and Washington to deliver the newspaper to your home. Delivery of the Hood River News is a mix of United States Postal Service and contract employees. These contract employees use their own vehicles and gas for the job. They are their own boss, and many times the Hood River News is just one of the jobs they hold to make ends meet.



When I visit with the delivery crew, I am amazed by their spirit. They are dedicated, despite icy conditions; they are understanding when the newspaper is not ready on time for their pick-up; and most importantly, they are loyal. Loyal, not only to Hood River News, but to the hundreds of customers they deliver to 52-weeks of the year. One of the motor route drivers has been delivering Hood River News for more than 20 years.

Just like a postal carrier, a newspaper delivery crew must endure rain, hail, sleet, ice and snow to get you the news. They too, require clear access to the delivery point. Snow must be shoveled around the newspaper box so the carrier can safely reach it from their vehicle.

Our winter has been especially difficult on our newspaper delivery crew this year. As I write, we have another storm on the way. As we welcome a new year, there is no better time to show a token of appreciation to your newspaper carrier. If you can’t meet your carrier in person, you can drop off or mail a tip to The Hood River News, 419 State St. We will gladly deliver it to your carrier for you.

I am thankful for our carriers, and I hope you are, too.

— Publisher Chelsea Marr