Entertainment Update for Jan. 18

‘Community Forgotten’ opens

“A Community Forgotten: Uncovering the Story of The Dalles Chinatown,” opens Saturday, Jan. 28 at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum, The Dalles. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost for dinner and program are $25, program only is $5. (Museum members receive $5 discount.) Reservations are required by Jan. 25. For more information, call 541-296-8600 ext. 201 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.



Winter Festival Jan. 20

Music Festival of the Gorge is going to put on a winter event called WinterFoG (Winter Festival of the Gorge) at the Underground Music Station in Hood River on Friday, Jan. 20. The event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight and will feature youth bands that are associated with The Underground Music Station from 6-7:30 p.m. The youth bands will be followed by consecutive sets of music from Feed The Dogg, The Groove Cabin (formally known as Cripple Hop) and finally, Matt Klee’s band Kleevage. There will be food and drink available. For more details visit You can see the Facebook link below for details visit the Music Festival of the Gorge page on Facebook.

Tillinghast at TL Country Inn

Richard and Tova Tillinghast will be putting on a show Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Trout Lake Country Inn. Show starts at 8 p.m. Trout Lake Country Inn, 15 Guler Road, Trout Lake, Wash.; 509-395-3667.

Daredevils play ‘80s Ski Party

On Friday, Jan. 20, it’s live solo performances from Hood River songwriters Doug Stepina (of Antonyms) and Violet Montenegro. Back to back sets begin at 8 p.m. No cover. Must be 21 and over.

Join Solera Brewery for the annual ‘80s ski party —wear your best ‘80s gear and come rock out with local favorites, the Greenneck Daredevils at Solera Brewery on Saturday, Jan. 28. Music starts at 8 p.m. No minors permitted. Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Dr., Parkdale; 541-352-5500.

Stages Salon returns Jan. 19

The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents “Ballads of love, fascination, duty and death” as the Stages Salon topic at Stave and Stone on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. More info at gorgeorchestra.org.

Jan 20 — Chic Preston Jazz Night 7-9 p.m.

Jan 27 — Kerry Williams & Friends 7-9 p.m.

Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

Saunders at White Buffalo

Lesley Saunders brings acoustic rock to the White Buffalo on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6-8 p.m. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Origami for Fun and Profit*

Tired of writing papers? Come and join in on a totally different sort of paper project! Learn how to make origami creations from other teens and help create art for the library. Supplies and snacks will be provided. (*Actual profits not guaranteed.) Meets Jan. 28 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library. This program is free and open to the public and aimed toward teens (ages 12 and up). For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535.

