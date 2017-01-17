GTA hosts presentation on OSU drone programs

Gorge Technology Alliance (GTA) will host a Jan. 24 presentation on how Oregon State University (OSU) is using unmanned (or “drone”) systems on land, in the air and on-water/ underwater in faculty and student research. Unmanned systems research areas include precision agriculture, surveying, geology, ocean and atmospheric science, forestry, robotics, environmental monitoring and remote sensing.

The event will be at the White Buffalo Wine Bar (4040 Westcliff Dr.) Join the group for networking at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation around 7 p.m. Entrance is $10 for non-GTA members (all students and GTA Members are free) and appetizers are included.

Unmanned systems are bringing innovative capabilities to both business and research. As part of this growing industry, OSU is establishing itself as a center of unmanned systems science, research and commercialization. Several student researchers and Mark Peters, interim director Office of Research Integrity, International Compliance, and Unmanned Aerial Systems Operations at OSU will share about the work happening in Corvallis and how Gorge companies and individuals can get involved.

The GTA is a nonprofit professional organization supporting the high tech businesses and STEM education in the Gorge. Contact Jessica Metta, executive director, with questions at 541-296-2266 or learn more at crgta.org.

