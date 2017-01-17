‘Hero’s journey’ exhibition at arts center

During the January exhibition at the Columbia Art Center, titled, “The Hero’s Journey,” two events focused on the show’s theme will take place. Both are free and open to the public.

Come early and explore the juried show, “The Hero’s Journey,” currently in the Gallery, 215 Cascade Ave. Contributing artists from San Diego to Seattle interpret how society visualizes ourselves and our personal mythologies.

On Jan. 26, Chas Martin, painter/sculptor and curator of “The Hero’s Journey” show, will discuss his most recent work now on display in Columbia Arts Lobby Gallery. The artist talk with Martin will beat 5 p.m.

The series of paintings, masks and figurative sculptures were inspired by the hero’s story structure and archetypes. Martin’s images, when displayed in combination, produce a more intimate experience for viewers than they do individually.

On Jan. 27, four local men will lead a discussion on “The Hero’s Journey and Personal Mythology” at 6 p.m.

Jim MacMillan, Paul Woolery, Gary Young, and Martin will ask such questions as, “Is there a difference between man and myth, or is each the reflection of the other?”

Join this discussion about the stories that define our lives, the archetypal characters we encounter and the cultural symbols that guide us.

The stories and character similarities identified by Joseph Campbell and Carl Jung help us understand that regardless of our cultural roots, we have more in common than we realize.