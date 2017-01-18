I-84 still closed Wednesday afternoon

Near-blizzard conditions have kept their grip on highways throughout the Gorge. Here's a Wednesday morning update from ODOT: I-84 is closed through the Columbia Gorge between Troutdale (MP 17) and Hood River (MP 64).

KEY REMINDERS FOR TRAVELERS: Alternate routes are not recommended as severe weather and road conditions are wide-spread across central and eastern Oregon. Based on the weather forecast and current conditions, this is anticipated to be a long term closure. The severe storm has already contributed to numerous crashes and trailers blown over. Wind gusts are reported in some areas at 80 mph. Blowing snow is creating blizzard-like conditions. Ice, snow and the high winds are impacting numerous highways. Continue to check www.tripcheck.com for update highway closure status and check local weather reports. ODOT will open routes when it is safe to do so.