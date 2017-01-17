Julie Abowitt demonstration at Hood River Art Club meeting Jan. 19

Julie Abowitt, local printmaker and painter, will show her original linoleum block prints, etchings, and monotypes to the Hood River Art Club on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hood River Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave.

Abowitt will demonstrate her process of creating original, hand-colored linoleum block prints and show the various stages and materials used to create linocuts and one-of-a kind prints.

Her prints are created using both traditional methods (copper plate etchings, cutting into linoleum and wood blocks, printing with an etching press and by hand), and alternative materials (plastic sheets and mat board as plates, dried organic materials and found objects as forms). Each print is pulled by hand. Since moving to Hood River three years ago, Abowitt has incorporated images of the local scenery in her work.

Abowitt shows her work in galleries nationally, most recently at the Columbia Center for the Arts. For the last four decades, she’s taught a variety of art techniques to both adults and children in public schools and workshops, and created a video series teaching art to young children.

Cost for the class is $5, which includes coffee and a light lunch. Since space is limited, non-members are asked to RSVP to rhodes@reed.edu.